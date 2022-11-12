McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

