Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,719 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $27,129,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $349,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 178.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarivate Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Clarivate stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

