Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 353,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 2.6 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.