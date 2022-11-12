Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.