Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 60,730 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,730 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

