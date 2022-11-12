Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prudential by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.17.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.