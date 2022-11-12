Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,322 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $355.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

