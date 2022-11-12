Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 164.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

