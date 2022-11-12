General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 251,550.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 149.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 37,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in General Electric by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 81,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

GE stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

