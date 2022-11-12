The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Andersons worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Andersons by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $472,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

