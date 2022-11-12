Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.5 %

BNTX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $374.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

