Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

