iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

