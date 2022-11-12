Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

NYSE:SEE opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

