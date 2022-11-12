Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.63. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.