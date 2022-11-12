Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $108.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

