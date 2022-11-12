Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.12. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

