Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 20,121 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $66.42 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

