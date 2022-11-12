Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

