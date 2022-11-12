Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $147.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

