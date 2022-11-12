Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -305.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.