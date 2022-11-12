Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 6.4 %
NYSE:RIO opened at $64.71 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
