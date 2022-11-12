Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.71 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.21) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.