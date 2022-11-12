Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,763 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

