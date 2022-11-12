Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

