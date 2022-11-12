Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,342 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

