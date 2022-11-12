Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,227 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $74.55 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

