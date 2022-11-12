Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Generac were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Generac by 24.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 27.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 38.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $463.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

