Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 320.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $340.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $493.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.39.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

