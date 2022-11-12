UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in UDR were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 1.4 %

UDR stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

