First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

