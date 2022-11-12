JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 387,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

