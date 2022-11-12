Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 874 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 64,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 365,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.78 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

