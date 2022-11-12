J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,393,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 102,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $185.40 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average is $170.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

