ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.12 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

