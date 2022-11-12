Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 487,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $18,098,656.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,471,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,028,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413,672 shares of company stock worth $88,939,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins Increases Dividend

ROL opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

