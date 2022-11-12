Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 7.2 %

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.