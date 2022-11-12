Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $332,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,460,436. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $490.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

