David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,249 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $56,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

