Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,920 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,808,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $119.05.

