First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 188,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.49.

