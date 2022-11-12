Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,758 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.