Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,049,000 after acquiring an additional 188,579 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

