Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,613 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

