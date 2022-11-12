Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

