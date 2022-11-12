Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.