Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Middlesex Water worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

