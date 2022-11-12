Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 14,881 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Southern were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

