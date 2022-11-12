Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 4.1 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

