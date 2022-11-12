Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE BBY opened at $74.55 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.