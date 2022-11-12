Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $660,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 166,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

